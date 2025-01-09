Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed his condolences and concern for the wildfires that have devastated parts of Los Angeles this week.

"I am deeply saddened by the terrible wildfires in Los Angeles. From Israel, I send encouragement to all those affected, and my support to POTUS, Governor Gavin Newsom , the U.S. government, and the state of California," Herzog wrote on X this afternoon (Thursday).

"We are following with concern and admiration the heroic efforts of the first responders, firefighters, policemen, paramedics, and volunteers who are risking their lives to save others. Our thoughts are with all those affected so terribly as well as with our Jewish sisters and brothers, mourning the loss of synagogues and institutions, while stepping up to help their communities and beyond," he added.

The Palisades Fire was first reported at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to KTLA-TV in Los Angeles. By 3:30 p.m., it had rapidly expanded to over 2,900 acres, fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, and officials warned it would likely continue to grow.

130,000 Los Angeles residents have been evacuated from their homes so far. Five people have been killed in the fires, according to authorities.

The Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, which housed a Conservative congregation for nearly a century, was completely destroyed by the fires, with local media reporting that it burned to the ground within minutes.

The Chabad Jewish Community Center of Pacific Palisades survived the fire but still suffered damage to the property. The center's Torah scrolls were evacuated to safety ahead of the approaching flames.