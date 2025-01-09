In the uncertain terrains along Israel’s northern border, a unit of 30 religious lone soldiers operates missions crucial to national security. Commanded by Yitzchak C., this unit, established in November 2023, plays a pivotal role in safeguarding Israel from potential incursions and gathering vital intelligence.

These soldiers, all of whom have chosen to serve without immediate family support in Israel, embody dedication and bravery. Their mission? To penetrate high-risk enemy territories to assess the terrain, evaluate potential threats, and pinpoint enemy positions, ensuring that subsequent operations are successful.

As the geopolitical landscape grows increasingly volatile, the need for advanced tactical equipment has intensified. This unit is seeking public donors for advanced equipment.

“These soldiers have left their families and put their lives on the line for the security of Am Yisroel,” Yitzchak says. “Enhancing their equipment is the least we can do to show our gratitude and ensure their missions not only succeed but also bring them home safely.”

Public support will do more than save lives—it will send a profound message of gratitude to thirty men who left their lives behind to valiantly defend Israel and its people.

