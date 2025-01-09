MK Ariel Kallner (Likud) warned that allowing the establishment of a Palestinian Arab state would constitute national suicide for the State of Israel in response to a new poll showing that a majority of Jewish Israelis now oppose the Two State Solution for the first time in decades.

In an interview with the Jewish News Syndicate, Kallner said that Israelis "are finished with committing suicide." He said that the Gaza Strip was in effect a Palestinian Arab state before the October 7 massacre, with disastrous results for the residents of southern Israel.

Kallner also noted that polls show that a vast majority of Palestinian Authority residents support the October 7 massacre and that the PA did not condemn the massacre.

This week, the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) of Tel Aviv University published the results of a survey showing that 54% of Israelis and 64% of Jewish Israelis oppose the creation of a Palestinian Arab state under any circumstances.

This is the first time in 18 years that a majority of Israeli Jews oppose the creation of a Palestinian state, and signifies a shift in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre and the subsequent war.