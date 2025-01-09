The ISA and Israel Police arrested an Israeli citizen, resident of the Arab town of Kabul, on suspicion of planning a massive terror attack in Israel.

Mahmoud Hasin Mahmad Boushqar, 37, revealed during the interrogation that he planned to prepare an explosive belt to be used in the attack.

The interrogation also revealed that he read materials on how to prepare explosives, purchased equipment for the purpose, prepared a TATP explosive and a pipe bomb, and carried out a number of experiments. Later, he also prepared an explosive belt for use in the terror attack.

As part of his plan, Boushqar attempted to enlist two others to help him carry out his attacks, but was unsuccessful.

The investigation showed that the events of 2021's "Guardian of the Walls," as well as the current war, inspired Boushqar to carry out acts of terror.

As part of the investigation, a pistol and ammunition were fired, as well as various means and materials used for producing explosives.

On Thursday, the Haifa District Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment with the District court.