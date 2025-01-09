Australia’s ice hockey federation has withdrawn from hosting a lower-tier men’s world championship tournament featuring Israel’s national team, citing safety concerns, The Associated Press reported.

The decision follows a rise in antisemitic attacks across Australia and has sparked criticism from Jewish organizations, as well as broader debate about the country’s ability to host events that might attract protests.

Although Ice Hockey Australia (IHA) did not explicitly mention Israel in its official statement, local reports referenced an email from IHA to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

The email, according to AP, stated that safety concerns surrounding Israel’s participation led to the decision to relocate the tournament, originally planned for Melbourne.

“The decision was primarily made to ensure the safety and security of athletes, volunteers, spectators, and other participants,” Ice Hockey Australia said. “IHA does not shy away from making this decision with safety at the forefront. IHA is not in a position to comment on global issues outside the sport of ice hockey and did not intend for an internal email to be shared broadly."

The federation added that it had consulted police and event venues before arriving at its decision.

The Division II Group A tournament, which features lower-ranked teams, was set to include Australia, Israel, Belgium, the Netherlands, Serbia, and the United Arab Emirates. The IIHF has yet to comment publicly on the matter, but IHA expects the governing body to find a new host for the event, scheduled to run from April 27 to May 3.

The decision followed a surge in antisemitic incidents in Australia since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which has intensified in recent weeks.

In early December, the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne was firebombed, in an incident that is being treated as an act of terrorism.

Days later, a car was set on fire , and two properties were vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra, which has a substantial Jewish population.

This week, the words "F- the Jews" were spray-painted on a car in Sydney.

Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, criticized the ice hockey federation’s decision to back out of hosting the tournament, arguing that it set a dangerous precedent.

“(Sport) has long been a field where the anti-Israel elements in society and in the world try to drive a wedge between Israelis and the rest of the world,” Ryvchin told Sky News Australia. “What is surprising is that the decision-makers have chosen to bow for that extremism.”