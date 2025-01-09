US President Joe Biden celebrated the arrival of his first great-grandchild on Wednesday after his granddaughter, Naomi Biden, gave birth in California.

“The good news is, I’m a great-grandfather as of today,” Biden announced to reporters following a briefing with officials from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection about efforts to combat wildfires in Los Angeles, according to NBC News.

Biden shared that his granddaughter welcomed a 10-pound, four-ounce baby boy.

This makes Biden the first modern US President to become a great-grandfather while in office. Biden is set to leave office on January 20, when President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in for his second term as President.

Later on Wednesday, First Lady Jill Biden posted a photo on Instagram featuring herself and the president holding their new great-grandson. The caption read, “We are proud to introduce you to our great-grandson: William Brannon Neal, IV.”

The baby’s name appears to honor his father’s brother, Willie Neal, who tragically passed away over 15 years ago at the age of 19 following a car accident in Maine.

This milestone comes just over two years after Naomi Biden’s wedding to Peter Neal, which was hosted by the President and First Lady at the White House.

Naomi Biden is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his first wife, Kathleen Buhle.