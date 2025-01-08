Let me be clear, I have been a Jewish Trump Activist since 2015. I did not go to Washington DC on January 6, 2021. And I will never condone any bullying, violence or criminal behavior.

That being said, Jews everywhere should not criticize any pardons that President-elect Donald Trump orders after January 20th.

Americans voted in a Republican Congress, Senate and President. Americans are relocating from “blue” Democratic-run states to “red” Republican-run states in record numbers.

Does it make any sense for American Jews to go against the leadership and agenda most Americans want, and that if implemented in a timely and effective way will benefit all Jews?

I recently read an opinion piece from a “left” leaning media outlet that compared January 6th to the Holocaust. How absurd. Did anyone burn in gas chambers? Live in subhuman conditions for years? Were their belongings stolen, homes distributed to Nazis, were women raped?k

Jews, including children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors, peacefully protested in Washington DC.

If Anne Frank is the face of the Holocaust to the public, Ashli Babbitt is the face of January 6th. Jews should demand justice for her murder, witnessed by many who have been silenced by Lieutenant Michael Byrd. Byrd had a previous record of mishandling firearms.

Four years and a historic election later, questions about January 6th are going to be asked. Even if President Trump has declared that his success will be his revenge for the 2020 election, the public wants answers.

How much was hidden from the public about Joe Biden’s health? Why are there millions less of votes four years after the 2020 election? Why do most of the results that are called days and weeks later seem to flip from Republican to Democrat victories? How much did the media and social media outlets interfere with political news?

How does this affect Jews and Israel? Last week reports surfaced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated:

“There have been two major impediments, and they both go to what drives Hamas. One has been whenever there has been public daylight between the United States and Israel and the perception that pressure was growing on Israel, we’ve seen it: Hamas has pulled back from agreeing to a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

“The other thing that got Hamas to pull back was their belief, their hope that there would be a wider conflict, that Hezbollah would attack Israel, that Iran would attack Israel, that other actors would attack Israel, and that Israel would have its hands full and Hamas could continue what it was doing.”

How much part has the Biden administration played in allowing Americans to be hostages or executed for over 400 days? How much information and for how long does the Biden government know about the murder of Omer Neutra and others?

How much money did donors give to the Biden administration to target Jews on college campuses, discriminate in hiring practices, encourage harassment at kosher establishments and Jewish religious schools and synagogues and boycott Jewish owned businesses?

Worse, Jews in the administration forgot their religious background and benefited from open borders, an economy that nearly destroyed the middle class and small businesses and corrupted the justice system. Blinken, Mayorkas, Yellin, Garland, Rachel Levine and others actually gave antisemites reason to hate Jews more.

Move forward my fellow Jews, and not only accept the Trump administration, but get involved and benefit from it. Local elections are the focus of 2025 and nothing is more important than meeting and collaborating with Trump candidates who run school boards, libraries, local commerce of chambers and neighborhood governments.

MAGA does not have an R, D, or I, as in independent. But it does include America, which will once again be Israel’s strongest ally and partner to secure international democracy.

Jews have more important battles to fight than objecting to January 6th pardons.