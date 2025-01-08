The IDF has enlisted several dozen Jews of Yemeni origin who speak the Yemeni dialect to assist in its fight against the Houthi terrorist rebels in Yemen, Kan News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, some of the enlistees immigrated to Israel from Yemen while others were raised in Yemeni-speaking households. They are expected to assist the IDF in collecting intelligence and understanding the Yemeni language and culture.

Since the ceasefire with Hezbollah went into effect, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have become the main thorn in the Israeli homefront's side. Near-daily rocket launches from Yemen send millions across the country into bomb shelters, causing property damage, and endangering Israeli lives.

Kan News reported last week that senior US officials notified their Israeli counterpart that, until the Biden administration concludes its term on January 20, the United States intends to intensify its strikes against the Houthis.

According to the report, as part of this plan, the United States made it clear that it would target missile-related sites, as Yemen has been launching missiles toward Israel with increasing frequency.

A source familiar with the matter told Kan 11 News that President Joe Biden "has granted permissive strike authorizations" to the US military for its operations.

At the same time, the administration asked Israel to review the targets it is striking in Yemen as part of the campaign against the Houthi rebels and ensure that these are military targets and not civilian ones.