Defense Minister Israel Katz met last night (Tuesday) with governors from Judea and Samaria and senior defense figures to discuss the attack in Funduq.

Katz briefed them on immediate security measures being implemented by the IDF, such as increased military operations, preventative operations, and reinforced traffic enforcement. He emphasized the defense system's commitment to expanding operations wherever threats to Israel arise.

Katz said during the meeting: "Judea and Samria have become a central threat on the map of Israel's security challenges, and we are responding accordingly. We see increasing efforts to foster Palestinian terror in the region through arms smuggling, funding, and guidance, from both the Iranian axis and the radical Sunni Islam axis empowering itself in the area post-Syria events."

"We will continue to act with force against this terror wave, strike at perpetrators and their sponsors, ensuring communities' and settlers' security. Israel relies solely on the IDF for security, not any other entity."

Israel Ganz stated, "Regrettably, we're at a point where the West Bank can't be left as secondary. Iran has established its foothold here, and over half a million Israelis are sitting on a ticking bomb. We must change previous perceptions and strategy to decisively eliminate terror in the West Bank."