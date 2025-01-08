An anti-Israel activist smashed a wax figure of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Mexico City while shouting "Long live Palestine".

The footage, filmed in the Mexican capital, shows that the statue was painted red earlier, and a Palestinian flag was placed beneath Netanyahu's figure.

The activist also said in the video, shared by anti-Israeli groups: "I feel responsible to eliminate this war criminal because the wax museum in Mexico City forgot to cover him with the blood of 40,000 Palestinians."

"I do this by embracing the Jewish people, whom I love dearly, and whose identity was kidnapped by this murderous nation," he added.