Troops of the 300th Brigade, under the command of the 146th Division, continue defensive activities to neutralize threats and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in accordance with the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

The brigade's troops completed a targeted operation in thicketed, fortified, and mountainous terrain, aiming to search and neutralize an operational area used by Hezbollah terrorists.

The troops located five weapons storage facilities in the area, containing over 200 mortar shells, loaded rocket launchers, military vests, and a rocket launcher concealed underground.

All of the weapons were confiscated and destroyed.

The soldiers discovered a truck carrying three medium-range rocket launchers, concealed in mountainous terrain.

The truck and rockets were confiscated.

credit: דובר צה"ל

