Israel Police have requested the public's assistance in locating Aliaa Sarsour, 20 years old from Kafr Qassem, who is deemed a missing person in danger.

Aliaa was last seen in July 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey, where she had flown with her brother and father. Since then, she has disappeared, and her family does not know what happened to her.

An investigation of her disappearance was recently sent to the unit for fighting terror in the Sharon region in Israel.

Upon approval to publicize the details of the incident, police turned to the public asking for information which may help advance the searches for her.

"Anyone who know something about where she may be found is asked to call the police hotline, 100," a statement read.