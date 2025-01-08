The court permitted the publication of the minutes from the "document leak case" in the Prime Minister's Office, concerning former NCO, Ari Rosenfeld, and Eli Feldstein, Spokesperson in Prime Minister Netanyahu's Office.

Adv. Oded Savorai, Feldstein's defense counsel, argued during the hearing that Prime Minister Netanyahu was aware of, and involved in, the leak of the document to the Bild newspaper.

Savorai said during the hearing: "Feldstein whispered to Netanyahu after the press conference, following the murder of the six hostages, 'I have a document from my sources in the Intelligence Corps, with the same content; but it is more updated, [Jonathan] Urich and I are working on getting it out.' The Prime Minister knew of the source of the information through Urich."

In Rosenfeld’s case, the State Attorney's Office claimed at the hearing that he had also tried to pass on additional information to another party, who was not Feldstein, information about the NCO V’s warning before October 7th about Hamas' preparations for an attack on Israel.

The State Attorney's Office noted that Rosenfeld intended to pass on the information to a journalist after the Hamas attack, but this had already been published in the media by another source. "He contacted Yossi Yehoshua on Messenger, changed his mind and deleted the message. This is the furthest that he got," his defense attorney said at the hearing.

The information was revealed in a court hearing, in State Attorney's Office’s attempt to prove that Rosenfeld's claim that he leaked the document, that was given to Bild, to the Prime Minister, in order to expose the decision makers to information that had not reached them, is incorrect, since he tried to pass on additional information to a person who is not considered a political or military entity.