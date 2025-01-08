Two people in their 70s were severely injured Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in a residential building in Kiryat Ata.

Fighters called to the scene fought to gain control of the flames and eventually succeeded.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and EMTs evacuated a man of 75 and a woman of 70 to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, in serious and unstable condition. Both suffered burns and smoke inhalation, and are sedated and on artificial respiration.

MDA EMT Yishai Levi said: "From a building which was burning on its fourth floor, they brought out to us two victims who were unconscious, suffering severe burns to their bodies and signs of smoke inhalation."

"We immediately brought them to mobile ICUs, provided them with lifesaving medical treatment at the scene, and quickly evacuated them to the hospital, unconscious and artificially respirated, in serious and unstable condition."