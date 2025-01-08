I guess it takes the richest man on earth with access to a bully pulpit to be heard. I hope his words are heeded. I am talking about Elon Musk's writing about the sacrifice of British children to Pakistani Muslim barbarians in order to avoid any charge of "racism." Perhaps the unforgivable ignoring of the matter on the part of British authorities is also due to sexism--the sacrifice of girls and women on behalf of male greed and male lust.

Nevertheless, I am very pleased that Elon Musk has focused his attention on the scandal of the British-Pakistani-Muslim pedophile rape and sex trafficking gangs which have, wronfully, been described as "grooming gangs." As Musk understands, these pimps are savage, ISIS-style sadists who mainly preyed on very young white girls, children, who they considered "fresh meat" since they were infidels--and infidels from broken homes, who were often living in shelters or foster care. But not always.

Oh yes, the barbarians also preyed on girls of color--only a bit less so.

I began writing about such issues early in the 21st century. I laid the groundwork in "The New Antisemitism," (2003) and in "The Death of Feminism" (2005). I was also interviewed in the London Guardian in 2005 on the issue of Westerners turning a blind eye to Islamist barbarism. To my sorrow, this included feminists who were afraid of being called racists if they acknowledged Islamic gender and religious apartheid or Islamist terrorism. I published two books of my Collecting Writings on this subject at New English Review: "Islamist Gender Apartheid. Exposing a Veiled War Against Women' (2017) and "A Family Conspiracy: Honor Killings (2018).

I stood up for Tommy Robinson who tried to sound the alarm about the pedophile pimps and traffickers--for which he was demonized, scapegoated, and jailed under very dangerous conditions. He was described as a "white supremacist" for giving a damn about these girls.

I once interviewed Oxford and London-based philosopher, Dr. Paula Boddington, who accompanied child victims and their witnesses to court in the UK. She told me that they encountered huge, almost entire extended Pakistani families, both women and men, who stood there, menacing, jeering, threatening, and trying to block the victims and their supporters on their way into court.

It is true: Pimps come in all religions and in all colors. Although I refuse to pass moral judgment on the prostituted women--I am definitely in favor of prosecuting the pimps; exposing and fining the Johns; and in favor of offering their sex slaves, food, shelter, employment, drug and alcohol rehab--entirely new lives--if they choose such an option.

I'm not only talking about female victims; boys and men are also raped and trafficked everywhere on earth.

Elon my brother, President Trump: Why not start with rescuing the Israeli hostages still being held by Iran's Hamas who are being starved, beaten, and sexually assaulted every day, perhaps many times each day. Some victims are also men. And they've been held hostage for 459 days.

I would also recommend rescuing the "dancing boys" of Afghanistan, raped by pedophile, homosexual warlords.

I have a list. Contact me anytime.

