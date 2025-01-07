Ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's entry into the White House, several right-wing organizations, led by the families of the hostages from the Hostages’ Families (Tikva) Forum, are calling on the government to strive for a complete victory and the return of all the hostages under the slogan "It's time for victory."

On Tuesday, the organizations put up a huge billboard near the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, displaying Trump's threat to Hamas and the residents of Gaza: "All of them until 20/1, or the fire of hell will open."

Zvika Mor, father of hostage Eitan Mor and a member of the Tikva Forum, said: "The United States, the largest and strongest superpower in the world, chose Trump – and in doing so, it is saying that it has come to put an end to evil and radical Islam. Hamas is starting to count down its time, its hourglass is running out because in 13 days when Trump enters the White House, 'the gates of hell are going to open for Hamas' – so we highly recommend to them to return the hostages before he enters his office in the White House."

"We want to make it clear to the Israeli public as well that there is going to be a new Middle East, the rules are going to change. The State of Israel is going to be able to do in Gaza what it could not do during the Biden administration. Let the IDF mow down the terrorists. We are going to exact such a price from Hamas, a price that it will never be able to pay – until it returns the hostages to us."

Yehoshua Shani, father of Captain Uri Shani, who fell in battle on October 7th, said: "When Trump enters the White House, reality is about to change dramatically in Israel's favor. Throughout the war, we heard from Prime Minister Netanyahu the extent to which the Biden administration was an obstacle to significant actions that Israel wanted to take, especially regarding the humanitarian issue. This excuse is now behind us! The government of Israel must seize the opportunity to decisively end the war immediately and bring all hostages back home, so that the price we paid will not be in vain."

The move was initiated by the Tikva Forum, which brings together the families of the hostages, the Tekuma organization, the Victory Generation Reserves, Combat Doctrine, My Israel, and other active organizations, with the understanding that Trump's entry into the White House leaves the ball in the hands of the Israeli government, and it must fulfill its duty to achieve victory within a defined time.