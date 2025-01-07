The IDF explained today (Tuesday) that the goal of the military activity in the northern Gaza Strip is to create a security zone for residents of the communities, by removing terrorists and terrorist infrastructure from the area.

Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio) Military correspondent Doron Kadosh reported that the IDF has admitted that soldiers are fighting in the area against newly recruited terrorists and not only terrorists who were part of Hamas and other terrorist organizations before the current war.

Senior officers participating in the fighting in the area explained that although the IDF operated at the beginning of the war in the northern Gaza Strip - this time it is an operation aimed at thoroughly cleansing the entire area of ​​terrorist infrastructure and terrorists. The officers said, "We are doing things that we did not do in previous operations. We are reaching areas where the IDF will never have to return. This is not a raid operation - it is an operation to completely destroy the enemy and its infrastructure."

Kadosh added quotes from other IDF sources who say that the terrorists against whom fighting is currently taking place in the northern Gaza Strip are a mix of "veteran" terrorists who were part of Hamas' military wing even before the October 7 massacre and new terrorists who were recruited recently.