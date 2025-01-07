The Deputy Commander of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Vice Admiral (* * *) Brad Cooper, arrived in Israel last week (Thursday) as the official guest of the Deputy Chief of the General Staff, MG Amir Baram.

The Deputy Chief of the General Staff and the Deputy Commander of CENTCOM visited several Israeli Air Force bases, including the Nevatim Base, where they reviewed capabilities and discussed the joint operational activities between the two militaries. Additionally, a joint discussion was held regarding action in response to threats from Yemen and cooperation with the U.S. military in the comprehensive defense support for Israel and the Middle East. Later, they received a strategic briefing led by the Chief of Air Staff, Brig. Gen. Omer Tischler, the Commanding Officer of the Nevatim Air Force Base, and additional commanders.

The Deputy Chief of the General Staff and the Deputy Commander of CENTCOM also visited the 80th Division, where the key operational efforts, the enemy's changes along the borders, and the power factors influencing the region were presented. As part of the visit, a joint situational assessment was conducted, focusing on second and third-tier threats. The commanders also visited the Northern Command, conducted a joint situation assessment, and met with representatives from the Joint Implementation Mechanism. The IDF will continue to deepen its relationship with the U.S. military out of a commitment to strengthening regional stability and coordination between the two militaries.