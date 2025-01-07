A harrowing video of Nosson Malul, filmed Friday, January 3rd, has been cleared for the public today, exposing the grim reality of his imprisonment.

Readers may be familiar with the story of Nosson’s imprisonment in Moldova. Nosson’s long-awaited trial was scheduled for December 30th, but there has been yet another delay in his release. The video, recorded in the prison infirmary by a staff member who took pity on him, shows Nosson weakened, desperate, and pleading for help.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

The footage simply speaks volumes. To have mercy on a man who has suffered for too long and to finally bring him back home to his family, please click here.

