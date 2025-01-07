Israeli security forces began conducting counterterrorism activity on Monday night in the Jordan Valley Regional Brigade.

During the activity, after an armed terrorist cell opened fire toward the security forces in the area of Tamun, the IAF struck and eliminated two armed terrorists. Additionally, weapons were confiscated and several wanted individuals were apprehended.

Overnight, Israeli security forces operated to thwart terrorism in several areas in the Central Command.

In Taluza, the security forces eliminated a terrorist in close-quarters combat, confiscated an AK-47 rifle, and apprehended a wanted individual. In Rafidia, the security forces apprehended two wanted individuals and confiscated a 'Carlo' weapon.

In the Judea Regional Brigade, IDF soldiers confiscated three weapons and apprehended a wanted individual. In the Binyamin Regional Brigade, five wanted individuals were apprehended. In the Etzion Regional Brigade, eight wanted individuals were apprehended, in the Efraim Regional Brigade, three wanted individuals were apprehended and in the Binyamin Regional Brigade, five wanted individuals were apprehended.

During an exchange of fire in Taluza, an IDF reservist soldier in the 7037th Battalion was severely injured. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.