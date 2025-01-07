Deputy Speaker of the Knesset, MK Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beiteinu) explains why he and his colleagues are fighting for the enactment of a broad conscription law that will also include the haredi public.

"The current law is a draft evasion law," Soba asserted firmly. "It is a law that dishonors the Knesset, the government, and especially the soldiers who have returned from the front."

He dismissed claims that it is a move intended to harm haredim: "It has nothing to do with the haredim. It is a law irrelevant to the reality after October 7."

He also described the sights he witnessed in the evacuated northern settlements during a visit by the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

"For almost eight years, shelters were hardly built in the north, despite a five billion shekel protection plan being presented in 2018 by Lieberman. Today we are paying the price for it," he claims.

Soba also notes severe sanitation problems: "Rats and contaminants were found in the water pipes. Residents returning to their homes after a year and two months could not use the water." He believes efforts should be immediately focused on returning the residents to their normal homes.

Regarding the security situation in the area, he said: "On January 26, the ceasefire phase ends, and the IDF is supposed to leave southern Lebanon according to the agreement. The question is how to prevent a situation where Hezbollah does not withdraw, and we find ourselves facing complications."