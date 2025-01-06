Venezuela's Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello, announced on Monday that 125 "mercenaries" who were working to topple the government had been arrested, including an Israeli citizen.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that the matter is under investigation.

In addition to the Israeli citizen, those detained include citizens from the US, Colombia, Peru, Spain, Italy, Ukraine, Uruguay, the Czech Republic, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Albania, Germany and other countries.

Cabello pointed an accusing finger at opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, who claimed to have defeated President Nicolas Maduro in the elections but fled the country after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with an investigation into the publishing of the election’s tally sheets.

Alongside the report of the arrests, Venezuela's Interior Minister announced that if Gonzalez sets foot on the country's soil, he will be arrested.

The Interior Minister added that due to "threats from the opposition" he had ordered the deployment of 1,200 soldiers in strategic areas.