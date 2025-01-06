Yaakov Lappinis an Israel-based military affairs correspondent and analyst. He is the in-house analyst at the Miryam Institute; a research associate at the Alma Research and Education Center; and a research associate at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University. He is a frequent guest commentator on international television news networks, including Sky News and i24 News. Lappin is the author of Virtual Caliphate: Exposing the Islamist State on the Internet. Follow him at: www.patreon.com/yaakovlappin.

(JNS) The Israeli Defense Ministry announced on Jan. 1 the creation of a new AI and Autonomy Administration, tasked with leading the research, development and acquisition of artificial intelligence and autonomous capabilities for all branches of the Israel Defense Forces. The new administration is set to transform “battlefield capabilities and [maintain] the IDF’s operational edge,” according to the Defense Ministry’s statement.

Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir, the ministry’s director general, emphasized during an inauguration ceremony held on Dec. 31 that this is the first new administration established within the ministry in over two decades. Highlighting its importance, Zamir said it will not only enhance operational superiority, but also optimize resources and integrate soldiers with autonomous systems, shaping future battlefields where human-machine collaboration will dominate.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Daniel Gold, head of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development under which the new AI Administration will operate, explained that the initiative will unite stakeholders from academia, the Israel Defense Forces, startups and the defense industry under a single framework.

“We will work synergistically with other development administrations while fostering partnerships across Israel’s civilian tech sector,” he said.

Leaders in the field

In his remarks, Gold also addressed the role of the new administration in maintaining Israel’s commitment to global leadership in military AI.

Retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery, senior director of the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation at Washington D.C.-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), described the initiative as a sound decision that will further streamline integration of AI and autonomous systems into the military.

“The Israeli Ministry of Defense already has a higher level of integration of AI efforts than any other country, and this will serve to increase that advantage,” Montgomery asserted.

“There are a great deal of capabilities that already give Israel a qualitative military and technological advantage over its adversaries—a healthy entrepreneurial environment focused on security issues, its strong security relationship with the United States, a commitment to holding adversaries accountable. This effort to better integrate MOD adoption of AI and autonomous systems will be one more arrow in that quiver,” he said.

“The United States has been struggling with this same integration challenge over the past five years with limited success. The larger the enterprise you are trying to integrate, the harder the task,” he added.

Blaise Misztal, Vice President for Policy at the Jewish Institute for Washington D.C.-based National Security of America (JINSA), said, “Artificial intelligence is not simply a piece of equipment that can be bolted onto a tank or a weapon [and] handed out to some units. AI’s promise of a complete transformation of how the IDF fights—from analyzing intelligence to making battlefield decisions to using autonomous systems—will also require a transformation of the IDF. The creation of this new AI-focused administration is a recognition of AI’s vast potential, the significant changes that will be needed, and the high-level authority required to drive those changes. It also speaks to the MOD’s understanding that one of Israel’s most significant assets is the innovation of its private sector and the desire to harness it in driving forward defense technology.”

Misztal stressed that technological superiority is a critical strategic asset for Israel.

“Since ‘Operation Guardian of the Walls’ in 2021, but especially in the current campaigns against Hamas and Hezbollah, the IDF has used artificial intelligence to accelerate and improve its ability to find, identify and strike targets. As the security landscape changes and Israel now finds itself confronting enemies further away—the Houthis—or more technologically advanced—Iran—it will need to invest in maintaining its military edge. AI is that edge,” he said.

He added that AI’s value is not limited to transforming the IDF’s fighting ability, but is also a means of boosting Israel’s strategic value as a partner to the United States and other countries.

“By leading the way on AI—which will be just as important in the competition between the United States and China as on Middle Eastern battlefields—Israel can cement its status as America’s most important partner for confronting 21st century challenges,” said Misztal.

Operational and strategic implications

Zamir described the Defense Ministry’s initiative as an investment in Israel’s ability to counter developing threats while maintaining its operational tempo and reducing casualties. The administration’s comprehensive approach, covering ground, air, naval, intelligence and space domains, ensures that all branches of the IDF will benefit from the integration of AI and autonomous technologies.

By centralizing expertise and fostering collaboration across sectors, the AI and Autonomy Administration underscores the IDF’s focus on maintaining qualitative military superiority, which has been central to Israel’s defense strategy. It marks a historic step in Israel’s defense evolution, combining technological innovation with strategic foresight.

Israel’s initiative reflects a growing global recognition of AI as a decisive factor in future conflicts. The nation’s leadership in AI ensures that it remains not only a regional power, but also a key player on the global stage, shaping the future of military innovation.