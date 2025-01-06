Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday, received at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem the recommendations of the Nagel Committee.

The committee evaluated the defense budget and force building. The committee members and observers, and senior Finance and Defense Ministry officials also participated in the discussion.

Upon receipt of the report, Netanyahu said, "I would like to thank the members of the committee, and you Jacob Nagel, for doing very great and important work for the security of Israel. We are in the midst of a change in the basic situation in the Middle East."

"We have known for years that Iran is the greatest threat to us, both directly and through its proxies. Of course, we took care to strike this axis very hard. But we have been witness to the fact that a) it still exists and b) additional forces have entered the field, and we always need to be prepared for what may come.

"The work that you have done prepares us for what may come, both near and far, and everything in between vis-a-vis both types of armaments and the question of Israel's independence in their regard. Our internal organization, the underground, and many other questions are detailed in the report. We will study it and we will use it to formulate decisions.

"I would like to thank you again, Jacob Nagel, and you, the committee secretary, and everyone who took part. Thank you from the heart for the expedited work. You met the timetable."