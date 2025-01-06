Major General Ori Gordin, chief of the IDF's Northern Command, has revealed new details about the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, and the situation on the Syrian border.

"In my entire military career, I never saw a large and strong army like that of Assad evaporate within a few hours," he said during a secret tour of northern Israel, which he made together with members of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. "Officers and soldiers simply took off their uniforms and disappeared."

Gordin added that the IDF's takeover of the Syrian buffer zone was an impressive military success.

He said that on the Friday before the maneuver, when the Paratroopers Brigade commander presented the plan for the takeover to his officers, some of them thought that he was "insane," but they quickly understood that it was a real operation that would take place within a few hours.

Gordin also revealed that contrary to expectations, Damascus was conquered without a single gunshot.

"If we had been in conditions like the Assad army was, we would not have managed even one hour," he said, noting the difficult conditions the Assad army's officers were living in.

Regarding the current situation, Gordin noted that there are a number of bodies on the Syrian side who are willing to cooperate with Israel, and even willing to hand over weapons and military equipment in their possession.

Regarding the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, he said that the IDF is prepared to remain in southern Lebanon even after January 26, if need be.