Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences to the families of the three people who were murdered in a terrorist shooting attack in Samaria this morning (Monday).

"My wife and I send heartfelt condolences to the families of the three people who were murdered in the terrible attack this morning, and wishes for a full recovery to those who were wounded," Netanyahu said.

"We will find the abhorrent murderers and settle accounts with them and with all those who aided them. No one will get away," he added.

A man and two women were killed when terrorists opened fire on a bus and another vehicle on Highway 55 between Karnei Shomron and Kedumim in Samaria Monday morning.

Six other people were wounded in the shooting.