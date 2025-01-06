A United Nations watchdog group, UN Watch, has called for the dismantling of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), accusing it of collaborating with terrorist organizations and enabling crimes against humanity.

The agency, which provides $1.5 billion annually in aid to Palestinians, has been criticized for alleged ties to Hamas and other terrorist groups.

In a recent report, UN Watch highlighted several instances of alleged misconduct:

UNRWA’s senior management has reportedly employed individuals affiliated with Hamas and allowed the group to influence agency policies and decisions.

UNRWA leaders have allegedly engaged directly with terrorist organizations, including meetings with Hamas representatives and participation in events tied to such groups.

UNRWA has been accused of allowing Hamas-affiliated individuals to occupy key positions, such as in its education sector.

UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer stated that Western taxpayers are funding an organization that collaborates with groups promoting violence and the destruction of Israel. He urged donor nations, particularly the US, to permanently suspend funding and pursue sanctions and legal action against UNRWA.

The US, a significant contributor to UNRWA, provided over $1 billion in recent years but suspended funding last year amid reports of the agency’s alleged ties to terrorist organizations. UN Watch has called for the creation of a credible, terror-free alternative to replace UNRWA.

Hillel Neuer, Executive Director of UN Watch, called on the new Trump administration to take further action. “We are urging the administration not only to make the funding freeze permanent, but also to impose crippling sanctions on the terrorist-infested UNRWA and its leadership. Furthermore, the US should pursue legal action to hold them accountable in a court of law for enabling crimes against humanity,” Neuer stated.