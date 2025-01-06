Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana met on Sunday with new Knesset Member Afef Abed, who entered the Knesset following the resignation of Yoav Gallant.

Abed, 50, a resident of the Druze village of Yarka in the Galilee, has been a member of the Likud for over 20 years and came in 43rd in the party’s primaries. He previously served as deputy chairman of the Likud Youth movement.

Abed was elected as the Druze representative of the Likud in the 2022 primaries, securing second place. However, he appealed to the Likud court, which nullified the candidacy of Ayoib Kara, a sitting Knesset member, due to the fact that Kara was an incumbent MK—leading to Kara's disqualification and Abed securing a spot on the Likud slate.

According to Likud regulation, a sitting Knesset member cannot compete for a reserved spot on the Knesset slate.

Gallant announced his resignation from the Knesset last week, but stressed that he would not leave the Likud.

"The way of Likud is my way, I believe in the party and trust its members and voters. Since the first time I voted for the Likud and was part of Menachem Begin's upset victory, I remained loyal to the movement's nationalistic and idealistic way," he said.

"This is a stop in a long journey that has not ended. Just like on the battlefield, in public service there are moments when you have to stop so you can reach the needed targets," continued Gallant.