Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated, in comments which aired Saturday on Chinese state-run media, that Tehran is prepared for any future Israeli attacks and warned that such actions could escalate into a broader conflict.

“We are fully prepared for the possibility of further Israeli attacks. I hope Israel will refrain from taking such reckless action, as it could lead to a large-scale war,” Araqchi told China’s CCTV.

His comments come amid speculation that Israel could target Iran in retaliation for recurring ballistic missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran.

Over the past year, Israel has launched two strikes on Iranian targets. The most recent occurred on October 26 , several weeks after an unprecedented Iranian attack involving around 200 ballistic missiles, most of which were intercepted.

In April, Israel targeted an air defense battery near a nuclear facility in response to an assault involving approximately 300 drones and missiles launched by Iran.

Despite the serious nature of his warning, Araqchi emphasized Iran’s preference for diplomacy.

“We believe that reason will ultimately prevail and prevent actions that could have serious consequences,” he told CCTV, noting that Tehran would work closely with allies, including China, to address the situation.

Iranian officials regularly threaten Israel. In November, Araqchi stated that Tehran retains the right to respond to the Israeli air strikes on Iran, while also weighing broader developments in the region.

Asked if the ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon could ease tensions between Israel and Iran, Araqchi responded, “It depends on the behavior of Israel.”

He added, “Of course, we reserve the right to react to the recent Israeli aggression, but we do consider all developments in the region.”