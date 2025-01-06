Hours before taking part in the Golden Globe Awards, Israeli actress Gal Gadot on Sunday shared with her Instagram followers a picture of Liri Albag, who has been held hostage in Gaza for 457 days, a day after Hamas published a video with a sign of life from Albag.

“This is Liri, only 19 years old. She was abducted by Hamas on October 7th. Yesterday, we received a sign of life from Liri - a sign that sharpened the pain that Liri, along with 99 other hostages, has been held captive in Hamas tunnels for over 450 days,” wrote Gadot.

“On a personal level, while I prepare for a festive and joyous evening, my heart is heavy, and my soul aches knowing the hostages are still there. Every day that passes without an agreement puts their lives in greater danger,” she added.

“I can't stop thinking about the families waiting for them, counting the hours, the minutes, clinging to hope. They must come home. We all deserve to see them return, alive. Bring them home now,” concluded Gadot.

Hamas on Saturday published a sign of life from hostage Albag, who served as an IDF lookout and was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz military base, near the Gaza border, on October 7.

Her family has requested that the video clip and what she said in it not be publicized. They have, however, permitted the use of a screenshot from the video.

15 lookouts were murdered at the Nahal Oz outpost on October 7, and seven were kidnapped while still alive.

Lookout Noa Marciano, who was kidnapped from the outpost, was murdered by Hamas terrorists. Her body was later recovered and returned to Israel. Soldier Ori Megidish , who was also kidnapped from the outpost, was rescued from captivity by security forces 23 days after her abduction.

In addition to Albag, four female soldiers are still being held captive by Hamas: Karina Ariev, Naama Levy, Agam Berger, and Daniella Gilboa.