MK Boaz Bismuth (Likud) on Sunday commented in a conversation with i24NEWS on the fact that he was forced to come to the Knesset last week, during the Seudat Havara'ah (the first meal eaten by mourners when they return from the funeral) of the shiva (seven-day mourning period) for his mother, in order to vote on the budget , after the Otzma Yehudit party refused to vote with the coalition or to offset with him.

"Ben Gvir sent me a message with an apology, and I accepted it. He thought about it and realized he made a big mistake. It's true, he caused me not to be at the Seudat Havara'ah for my mother, and that's something that is important for every Jew. Furthermore, I saw the Prime Minister, who had undergone a painful surgery, and they brought him to the Knesset, which is something that should not be done. Otzma Yehudit did something very un-Jewish. However, while he apologized he also indicated that he might repeat the act. Therefore, I ask him, decide my friend, whether you are in the coalition or in the opposition," said Bismuth.

He noted that there was no previous conflict between he and Ben Gvir. "In 2015, Itamar Ben Gvir was not so accepted and invited to panels. When I was the editor of a newspaper (Bismuth was editor-in-chief of Israel Hayom between 2017 and 2022 -ed), I gave him a platform, which shows that there's nothing personal here. I think he crossed a line, and I hope for his sake, for mine, and for the entire Israeli public that this won't happen again. The public really didn't like it."

Hebrew video courtesy of i24NEWS

