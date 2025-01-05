Rabbi Binyamin Hamra, the chief rabbi of the Syrian-Jewish community in Israel, sent an unordinary letter to the new leader of Syria, Ahmad al-Sharaa (Abu Mohammad al-Julani) asking to protect the Jews who remain in the country and the community's historical holy sites.

In his letter, Rabbi Hamra, whose father Avraham served as Syria's Chief Rabbi for 30 years, asked the leader to protect the ancient synagogues and graves across the country.

"For thousands of years, the Jewish community in Syria was an integral part of the rich and diverse fabric of the Syrian nation," the rabbi wrote.

Rabbi Hamra stressed the importance of renovating The Prophet Elijah's Cave in the village of Jobar near Damascus, which was destroyed during the fighting.

"Its destruction caused great pain to millions of Jews and Muslims worldwide," he wrote, and added, "The renovation of the cave will be a great act of kindness and will symbolize the unity of peoples."

In the letter, Rabbi Hamra expresses hope that under the new leadership, Syria will become a "multicultural, tolerant, and accepting" country, and asks to allow Syrian Jews to visit their homeland and keep their shared heritage.