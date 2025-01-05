The Israeli who was killed on Saturday in a jeep accident while on a safari in Tanzania was identified on Sunday as Inbar Greidinger-Geisler.

She was with five family members who were injured and airlifted from the scene to a local hospital.

Greidinger-Geisler's body will be flown to Israel in the coming days.

Miri Geffen Zilkha, Head of the Health and Foreign Claims Department at Harel Insurance, stated, "Following the tragic accident in Tanzania, we at Harel decided to immediately send an Israeli doctor to provide prompt and optimal medical care to the insured."

She added, "We are in continuous and direct contact with the families, ensuring that they are updated and assisted with everything required, as well as in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."