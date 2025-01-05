Approximately 50 recruits enlisted on Sunday to the haredi ‘Hahashmonaim’ Brigade and will form the core of its first company.

Additionally, by the end of the day, approximately 100 additional haredim will be enlisted for reserve service from the haredi sector. They will begin six months of infantry training at Rifleman 07 level, after which they will become part of the brigade's first reserves company.

During the month, several supplementary enlistment rounds will take place, and recruits from these rounds will join the ongoing basic training process.

The two companies enlisted today mark the initial step in establishing the haredi brigade, a significant milestone in expanding the service of the haredi sector in the IDF, particularly in light of the operational needs arising from the demands of the war.

In preparation for the brigade's establishment, an extensive preparation process was undertaken, which included identifying and training personnel, adapting policies, renovating the training base, and adjusting it to accommodate the ultra-orthodox way of life.

Throughout the day, additional enlistments of haredi pre-recruits are taking place for various other tracks that have been established to facilitate their integration into the IDF.