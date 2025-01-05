Jonathan Emmanuel Cardona Castillo, a senior member of the Lev Tahor cult, was arrested in El Salvador after he attempted to evade an international arrest warrant by changing his appearance.

El Salvadorian police reported that Castillo, who is suspected of child abuse and human trafficking, among other things, was caught on the border with Guatemala with his sidelocks and beard shaved.

The arrest comes after a police raid of the cult's compound in Santa Rosa, Guatemala, during which 160 minors and 40 women were rescued. El Salvadorian authorities are coordinating Castillo's extradition to Guatemala, where he will stand trial.

Last August, Castillo was filmed in a confrontation with cult survivors who attempted to meet their family members in the compound. During the confrontation, the survivors accused him of abusing the cult members.

The suspect was arrested following an Interpol "Red Notice" issued against him for charges of human trafficking, forced marriages, and child abuse.