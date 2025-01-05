Israeli forces last night attempted to arrest Hassan Raba'iya, suspected of terror activity, in the village of Meithalun.

The suspect, who served as an officer in the Preventive Security Service of the Palestinian Authority, noticed the Israeli forces and attempted to flee while firing at them. Undercover Israeli operatives returned fire, neutralizing him. Two handguns were found on his body during a search.

During a search conducted at his home, a shotgun, pipe bombs, weapon parts, and cash totaling 96,000 NIS were located and seized. Additionally, a storage facility on his property used as an explosives laboratory was destroyed. No Israeli forces were injured.

Additionally, during a routine inspection at the entrance to Nablus, a vehicle was stopped, inside of which 20 handguns and magazines were found. The suspects were arrested and transferred for investigation by security forces.

Furthermore, security forces in the Judah and Etzion division arrested eight wanted individuals; in Akta'a in the Menashe brigade, they arrested two wanted individuals; and in Aqbat Jabar in the Jordan Valley and Judean desert region, two additional wanted individuals were detained.

The arrested suspects and seized weaponry were handed over to security forces for further processing. No Israeli forces were injured.