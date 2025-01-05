The judges in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial announced today (Sunday) that they had accepted his request to postpone his testimony for another two weeks.

The prime minister's request to postpone his testimony was made in light of his health condition after he underwent prostate surgery last week.

In addition, the judges called on the defense to bring additional witnesses to the trial, not just the prime minister himself.

"In light of the defendant's cancellation of his testimony and since, according to Attorney Haddad, many defense witnesses are expected to testify, the parties will make an effort to obtain another defense witness during the hearings next week," the judges wrote.

Last week, the District Court postponed Netanyahu's testimony at his request and with the approval of the prosecutor's office due to the surgery he underwent.