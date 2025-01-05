We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Vayigash

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Nir Shaul

Originally, the Israelites descended to Egypt temporarily and not to settle in the land.



Question

Why did the Israelites choose to settle more permanently in Egypt?



Answers

1. The Israelites initially received excellent conditions when they settled in Egypt and therefore extended their stay.



2. The land of Egypt held onto the Israelites and influenced their self-identity.

Mishna: Mesechet Megilla Perek 1 Mishna11

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Writte n by: Yehuda Gold

The mishna in Megilah says: sacrifices of less sanctity and the second tithe may be eaten where the Mishkan (Tabernacle) can be seen, while in Jerusalem, they may be eaten only within the (city) walls.



Question

Would it not seem more reasonable to assume that the holier a place, the greater area its sanctity covers?

Answer

The sanctity of Shiloh expands even to mundane places, comparable to Yosef.

The sanctity of Jerusalem remains within its defined area, and reaches higher levels, comparable to Yehuda.

Location of the Week

Location: Yishuv Etz Efraim Subject: Yishuv Etz Efraim

Reference: Haftarah of Vayigash; Yechezkel Perek 37 Posuk 16

Etz Efraim

Written by: David Magence