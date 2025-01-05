An Algerian social media influencer is set to face trial in France next month on charges of inciting terrorism through TikTok, French prosecutors announced on Saturday, according to a report in the AFP news agency.

The 25-year-old, identified as Youcef A. and widely known online as Zazou Youssef, was taken into custody on Friday in Brest, a city in western France, according to a statement by prosecutor Camille Miansoni.

The trial is scheduled for February 24, where he will be charged with "publicly advocating an act of terrorism."

If convicted, Youssef could face a prison sentence of up to seven years and a fine of 100,000 euros, the statement said.

Authorities allege that Youssef posted a TikTok video on December 31, in which he called for attacks in France and violence in Algeria. The video prompted the police prefect of Finistère, Alain Espinasse, to launch a judicial investigation after officers flagged the content to him.

Espinasse revealed that the suspect is living in France on a temporary residency permit and is currently appealing a prior conviction for vandalism during 2023 riots.

TikTok confirmed to AFP that the account used to post the video had been permanently banned for repeatedly violating its hate speech policies.

France has been on high alert in the wake of terrorist attacks in recent years. The country was hit by a series of Islamist attacks, including the January 2015 attacks on the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and the Jewish Hyper Cacher supermarket in Paris.