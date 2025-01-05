Unbelievably, we’ve been suffering consecutive days of rocket fire from Gaza. It has also been reported that Hamas has begun the process of rebuilding its depleted ranks. The organization has managed to do this by virtue of all the hijacked humanitarian aid it can use to pay their new recruits and the inexcusable vacuum left in certain parts of Gaza by withdrawn Israeli soldiers.

Many of us were not surprised by these ominous developments. Indeed, we’ve been trying to warn the public that the security situation in Gaza is deteriorating and that unless and until we radically change our military policy there, we may very well face the prospect of a revitalized Hamas in the not too distant future.

In response to our concerns, the IDF’s High Command has been trying to reassure the Israeli public that the situation in Gaza is completely “under control” and that Hamas’ military forces have been reduced to the point where they can’t regenerate. However, the near daily loss of soldiers, the periodic enemy rocket fire and the continuing use of our hostages as tools to sow discord within our society, clearly demonstrate the fact that Hamas is still very much alive. In spite of everything we’ve done to eliminate it, Hamas continues to be a threat to our security. So, what exactly does this mean?

First, it means that the High Command has been straight out lying to us about the actual situation in Gaza. Although this shouldn’t come as any surprise, what’s absolutely unacceptable is the fact that nobody has taken any steps to correct this intolerable situation. It’s really unbelievable when you think about it. Our army leadership has refused to act upon the age old principle of total victory. Indeed, the High Command seems to be criminally unaware of this cardinal military concept. “Managing the enemy” and pushing a final decisive outcome down the road for future generations to achieve appear to be the only military doctrines our generals seem to comprehend.

Second, the refusal of the government to embrace a viable “day after” scenario involving the elimination of Hamas and our annexation of Gaza shows that our so-called “leaders” are apparently comfortable with subjecting our soldiers and civilians to an endless war of attrition in Gaza. But here’s the simple truth: no other power is going to police Gaza if Hamas still exists. And the use of the PA to do this unenviable task is a total non starter. Clear orders should therefore be issued to the army: destroy Hamas’ food warehouses, cut off all water supplies to Gaza, corral Hamas’ civilian auxiliaries in one location, then completely level the Strip. The government should also make it abundantly clear that this policy will be implemented no matter the consequences to the hostages. The only concession we should offer to Hamas involves allowing surrendering terrorists to survive on condition they bring in a living hostage. Other than that, no Hamas prisoners should be taken. None! They’re going to be shot on sight whether they surrender or not. After what they did to our people on October 7, the G-d of vengeance will now walk the battlefield. And Hamas will learn the hard lessons of Jewish retribution.