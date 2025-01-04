Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem threatened on Saturday night to break the ceasefire between the organization and Israel, "Our patience may run out before the end of the 60-day ceasefire agreement."

"Our patience is related to our decision on the suitable timing to respond to the breaches," he said. "Hezbollah's leadership will decide when to be patient and when to react. The ceasefire agreement obliges Israel to withdraw south of the Litani River. The Lebanese state is responsible for implementing the ceasefire agreement with Israel."

"Israel tried for 64 days to advance within our lands, but only progressed a few hundred meters," Qassem said. "Israel failed to advance deep into our lands thanks to the strength of the resistance. The resistance is strong, deterrent, and effective, disrupting the enemy's objectives despite the extensive Israeli destruction and aggression."

Israel is expected to convey a message to the United States that it will not withdraw from Lebanon at the end of 60 days, as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement. The reason is that the Lebanese army does not meet the agreement's conditions, and Hezbollah is attempting to reorganize in the region.