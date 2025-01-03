Indirect negotiations for a Gaza truce between Israel and Hamas are set to resume in Doha, the capital of Qatar, later on Friday, the terrorist organization confirmed in a statement quoted by AFP.

"Indirect negotiations will resume today, Friday, in the Qatari capital Doha," Hamas announced.

The statement noted that the talks would "focus on ensuring the agreement leads to a complete cessation of hostilities (and) the withdrawal of occupation forces."

In its statement, Hamas reiterated its "seriousness, positivity and commitment to reaching an agreement as soon as possible that meets the aspirations and goals of our steadfast and resilient people."

The statement comes a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement confirming that the Israeli delegation will leave on Friday for negotiations in Doha, in another attempt to reach a deal that would free the hostages.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that Netanyahu "approved the professional-level delegation of the Mossad, the IDF, and the ISA to continue the negotiations in Doha."

Israel and Hamas have been engaged in indirect talks, mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar, in an attempt to reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal, but little progress has been recorded so far, as Hamas has rejected every proposal presented to it.

Hamas, for its part, recently blamed Israel for the lack of progress, claiming Israel presented new conditions which delayed the deal.

Last Friday, White House National security communications adviser John Kirby stated that the White House is "actively working" to broker a ceasefire-hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas, but also stressed that "Hamas is the obstacle" to an agreement.

