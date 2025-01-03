A senior Palestinian official stated that the negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage deal are encountering difficulties posed by Israel.

In a conversation with Shehab, the Palestinian official said that both sides have reached a 'half agreement', but Israel has presented new demands and conditions that made reaching an agreement difficult.

According to him, Israel has set two new conditions, the first being the inclusion of 11 soldiers not covered by previous terms, and the second - an uncompromising demand to receive the list of living hostages.

The Palestinian official noted that Hamas responded it is willing to discuss the first demand, but it will come at a 'special price', and regarding the second demand, Hamas argued that it cannot provide a list of living hostages due to the war.

The Palestinian official also mentioned that the negotiations are progressing very slowly 'because of the new Israeli conditions'. He expressed hope that the talks in Qatar over the weekend will bring significant progress in the negotiations despite Hamas' fear of Israel changing its positions at the last moment.