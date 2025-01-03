(Warning to reader this may be difficult to read. Note that the intent of this article is not to belittle the trauma or the pain that has come with the devastation that has befallen tens of thousands of people.)

The last 15 month period has been a tragedy for the individual and a triumph for the collective. History is rife with examples of this dichotomy. If ever there was a case for the majesty of God and for the complexity of his workings this would be one.

The tragedy of October 7th and the ensuing aftermath across the world created an earthquake which has realigned worldwide Jewry in the most profound of ways. Israeli Jewry and the worldwide diaspora have gone through a type of catharsis and have regained a sense of purpose that was dangerously close to being lost.

With regard to American Jewry, they had convinced themselves that they could blend into society and that their Jewishness was merely incidental. The last 15 months has retaught many that that was a thinly veiled lie. It revealed the truth that we are a persecuted minority who must always be on guard and vigilant to protect our rights and our freedoms. For thousands of years Christian and Muslim societies had no problem distinguishing us from them. In the US, perhaps because of the multicultural society we live in, or because of a few generations of material wealth that many have experienced, many people developed a false sense of their “place” in society. This perhaps provided the space for this suspension of disbelief.

In a recent episode of the “Call Me Back” podcast with Dan Senor, he was interviewing Yardena Schwarz . She was discussing her new book entitled “Ghosts of a Holy War” about the 1929 massacre in Hebron. In it she described how the Jewish community in Palestine and for that matter throughout the world was not very in favor of Zionism for various reasons. In fact when the Haganah warned the Jews of Hebron of what was about to befall them the Jews of Hebron rejected the Hagana’s help.

Only after the 1929 Hebron Massacre did it become clear what needed to happen. After the massacre the Jews of Palestine fully embraced the necessity for the Haganah to be a much more organized fighting force to defend the Jewish people. It was that tragedy that allowed a new understanding and new growth. Senor expressed her feeling that the situation today is not too dissimilar. Just as the tragic events of the Hebron massacre galvanized Jews in Palestine to strengthen their defenses and solidify the foundation of Zionism, today’s challenges are sparking a similar resolve among Jews worldwide.

Adversity, while deeply painful, has a way of clarifying purpose. For American Jews, and particularly for younger generations, this period of challenge has been a defining moment. On college campuses and in communities across the nation, Jewish students and families are confronting a harsh reality: they cannot afford to take their security or identity for granted.

Within this struggle lies an opportunity for growth. The notion that “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” may be an oversimplification, but the principle holds true. Like muscles that grow stronger through strain and recovery, communities too can emerge reinvigorated by their challenges.

History is the best teacher and has shown that resilience is born from hardship. The pogroms of 1929 were a painful catalyst for the reorganization of the Haganah into a much more formidable entity which would eventually become the IDF. Without that tragedy, who knows if the Jewish people in Palestine would have developed the strength and organization necessary to defend themselves?

This article is intended to take a view of the events from 10,000 feet away.

This is a moment of catharsis—although also a period of deep pain for the fallen and prayers for the hostages ,wounded and bereaved of Israel, it is also a chance for the Jewish community to reevaluate its priorities and reconnect with its mission. It is a time to instill in younger generations a sense of purpose, resilience, and pride in their heritage. As leaders and parents, the responsibility falls on us to frame these challenges as opportunities for growth and to teach our children that life is rarely black and white. It is equally important to send a message to our enemies that we are strong and that we are not going anywhere.