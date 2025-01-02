I have spent the past three decades working with STaM (Sifrei Torah, Tefillin, and Mezuzot) as the Mezuzah Doctor and the founder of KosherKlaf.com . I’ve had the privilege of examining,and installing over 250,000 Mezuzot and Tefillin. My journey has brought to light critical insights that I believe every member of the Jewish community should know to protect the sanctity and integrity of their STaM items.

The Alarming Truth About STaM in most homes

Through my work, I discovered that 16% of Mezuzot and Tefillin I examined were Posul (invalid). Alarmingly, 96% of these items were never kosher to begin with; they were sold defective. The majority of these invalid items, about 90%, were purchased from Judaica gift stores or suspect online retailers, emphasizing the need to buy from reliable and certified sources.

Undetectable Halachic Issues

The writing process of STaM is governed by intricate halachic laws. Certain flaws can render a mezuzah or tefillin Posul, yet these issues may be undetectable after the writing is complete. This is why I only source STaM items from certified scribes whose adherence to halachic standards is unquestionable.

Ensuring Quality and Accuracy

To guarantee the highest standards, all STaM items I sell undergo examination by certified examiners and are scanned by computer for textual accuracy. These scans reveal startling facts such as: 92% of Sifrei Torah contain textual mistakes, underscoring the importance of rigorous review processes.

Installation Issues in Most Homes

Beyond the items themselves, proper installation is crucial. In 19 out of 20 homes I visited, I found issues with Mezuzah placement. Common problems include missing Mezuzot , installation on the left side of doorways, or placement below the halachically permissible height.

Transparency and Education

To help clients make informed decisions, I provide a “Mezuzah/Tefillin Quality Report” that grades each item’s quality. It’s not uncommon for clients to be disappointed upon learning that the “Mehudar” (enhanced) Tefillin they purchased were of lower quality than expected. This has driven me to educate the community on what makes a Mezuzah or Tefillin Kosher, Kosher Lechatchila or Mehudar (optimal). For this reason I have published clear information on what people need to know to understand what Mehudar is, which you can find by clicking here . I also started to regularly post about topics pertaining to purchasing, creating and using STaM products which you can find by clicking here .

Unparalleled Customization and Immediate Delivery

On KosherKlaf.com , we offer an extensive range of options:

Three writing styles for mezuzot and tefillin: Ashkenazi Beit-Yosef, Ari, and Sefardi.

Six levels of hiddurim (enhancements) within each style, totaling 18 choices per category to get the best balance of price and quality for each person’s needs.

A full selection of Sifrei Torah in all writing styles and sizes.

All these options are available for immediate delivery, ensuring that our customers receive their STaM items promptly without compromising on quality.