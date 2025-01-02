An Israeli delegation will leave on Friday for negotiations in Doha, Qatar, in another attempt to reach a deal that would free the hostages.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that Prime Minister Netanyahu "approved the professional-level delegation of the Mossad, the IDF, and the ISA to continue the negotiations in Doha."

The Hostage's Families Forum commented that it "congratulates the decision to send the Israeli delegation to Qatar. We can not miss this window of opportunity! For 100 hostages being held in the depths of the Hamas tunnels in Gaza, there is no time for the negotiations to be dragged out."

The forum added: "We demand that the Prime Minister grant the negotiations team the full mandate to reach a deal that would ensure the return of all the hostages, until the last one - the living for rehabilitation and the murdered and fallen for proper burial."