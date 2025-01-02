The new haredi brigade "Hashomonaim" is expected to open on Sunday at its base in the Jordan Valley, and the IDF is pleased with the number of Haredim who are expected to enlist.

In the initial phase, the brigade will include two companies, a regular one with about 80 haredi soldiers, and a reserve company with over 100 graduates of Phase 2 who will undergo rifle training.

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Col. Amir Baram, visited the base last week and lit a Hanukkah candle with the brigade commander, Maj. Gen. Avinoam Emunah, and the brigade's command staff.

The Deputy Chief of Staff reviewed the new infrastructure and held a commanders' dialogue with the new staff, in order to verify the readiness to receive the first haredi soldiers and to create the right environment that will ensure that the lifestyle with which they will enter the IDF will be maintained.

Baram said, "Thanks to you, a great opportunity has arisen, a great privilege, to be the first to establish a haredi brigade in the IDF. And we intend for it to be haredi, so that we will maintain their haredi lifestyle, that the haredim who are recruited leave as haredim as well. There is no contradiction between devout and haredi Judaism, and warfare, courage and battle."

"Today, this is a deep operational and social need. We have prepared here, at the new brigade base, all the conditions in order to maintain at the same time a haredi and fighting Jewish framework. The ranks must be expanded."