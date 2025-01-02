Some 50 combat service support and non-combat soldiers who support the 162nd Division from outside Gazan territory were brought to the Forward Logistics Base near Jabaliya last week for a rest and recreation day.

According to a report by Yoav Zitun on Ynet, the base was established recently and includes a special R&R complex. The day included a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony and fun activities for the soldiers.

The main reason the soldiers were brought to the base was the candlelighting per the demand of one of the division's senior commanders. Among the soldiers who were brought to the base were those in various combat service support positions such as soldiers from the Technology and Maintenance Corps and reservists from the Military Police.

"The intention was good, but they put dozens of soldiers in danger for no reason," said an officer from the Southern Command. "Hamas still fires rockets and mortars, the road to the complex stretches from several kilometers in the dark, and after crossing the border it's considered an operational mission because of the danger and can include shooting and explosives ambushes, even if we've gained control of the area."

The IDF backed up the commander's decision and stated that in any case, some of the soldiers who were invited to the event were sometimes with the forces in Gazan territory as part of their mission and the intention was to thank them for their work and give them a break.

The IDF Spokesperson commented: "The reservists of the 162nd Division logistics department which constantly operates in the Gaza Strip, carried out an R&R activity in the Forward Logistics Base like all units that go to the complex. The event was held on Hanukkah and therefore they lit candles. Their entry was approved by the relevant authorities and through the accepted channels."