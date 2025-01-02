"Mom, the teacher says I need a new textbook," says Menachem.

"Mom, these shoes don't fit anymore," Ayala whimpers.

Minna Hershkowitz of Ramot is under immense pressure. Three months ago, her husband Yisrael was diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer. Now, she’s drowning in medical bills, she can barely afford to give her eight kids what they need, and the fear of losing her husband weighs painf uly on her heart.

Click here to help

Across the city in a hospital, 47-year-old Yisroel is fighting for his life. His children are watching helplessly. They know that a surgery overseas could save their his young life, but with the current financial situation, it isn’t likely to happen.

The Hershkowitzes are tired of pretending that everything is okay. And they’re begging for someone to help.

Click here to help this wonderful young family save their father’s life, and please keep Yisrael ben Devorah in your prayers.