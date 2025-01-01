One person was lightly injured and a woman suffered from anxiety following an explosion that occurred in a building in Rishon Lezion on Wednesday evening.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated the two and evacuated them to Assaf Harofeh Hospital.

Paramedics Naftali Halberstadt and Moshe Ganassia said, "We arrived at the scene with forces in large numbers following a report of an explosion in a residential building. When we arrived and entered the building, we saw significant destruction, including doors that were ripped off their hinges, objects that flew by the force of the blast, and cracks in the walls. We searched the building and located one injured person in light condition with injuries to his limbs and from smoke inhalation.”

“There was another person suffering from anxiety at the scene. We provided them with initial medical treatment at the scene and evacuated them to the hospital. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, and there is no doubt that this incident could have ended differently," the two paramedics said.